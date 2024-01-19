Nwam LLC Sells 356 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

