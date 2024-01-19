Nwam LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,861,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,300,000 after purchasing an additional 471,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,419,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,179,000 after purchasing an additional 671,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.