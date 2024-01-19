Nwam LLC Sells 244 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AON by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $307.28 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.59.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

