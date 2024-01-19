Nwam LLC Sells 170 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $593.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $600.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.65. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The firm has a market cap of $270.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

