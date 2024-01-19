Nwam LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07. The company has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

