Nwam LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 97.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

