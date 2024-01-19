Nwam LLC Purchases 1,901 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Nwam LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $835.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $45.22.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

