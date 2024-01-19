Nwam LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,971,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:SRE opened at $73.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
