Nwam LLC Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $246.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

