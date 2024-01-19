Nwam LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $203.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

