Nwam LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVLU opened at $26.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

