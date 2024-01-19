Nwam LLC Buys 4,560 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

