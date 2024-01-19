Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 245,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 178,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $45.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $835.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.