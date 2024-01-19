Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nutrien Stock Performance
Nutrien stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nutrien Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.58%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
