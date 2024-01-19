Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,529 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $482.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVO. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

