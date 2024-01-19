Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.17

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 1835480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $488.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,679,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,778,000 after buying an additional 576,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 46.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,994,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,039 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.5% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 6,330,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,834,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 25.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,540,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 718,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

