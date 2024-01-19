Novare Capital Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.10. 962,158 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

