Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 423 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,090. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.67.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.65. The stock had a trading volume of 681,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,820. The company has a market capitalization of $226.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.90. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $364.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

