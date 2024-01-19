Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 39,475 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,475 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 93,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 32.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGBD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.32. 53,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,176. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $778.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.03 million. Research analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 109.63%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.