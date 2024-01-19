Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 3,271 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $94.52. 32,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,297. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.34.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

