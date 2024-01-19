Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Booking stock traded up $36.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,565.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,643. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,289.69 and a 52 week high of $3,580.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,344.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,114.74.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

