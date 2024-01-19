Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 207,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $139.86.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

