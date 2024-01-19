Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 10,132 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,132 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 119,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,338. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

