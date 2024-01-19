Novare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.96. 159,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

