Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 884 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 744,902 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 314,234 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 257,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 210,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 209,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 192,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.