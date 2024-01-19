Novare Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after buying an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 1,065,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.