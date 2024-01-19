Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $545.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $551.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $534.06 and a 200 day moving average of $505.84.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.14.

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

