Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 289 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $50,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 29.3% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.6% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $354,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LOW traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.77. The stock had a trading volume of 412,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.02 and its 200 day moving average is $214.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.