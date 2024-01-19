Novare Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,401. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

