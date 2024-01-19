Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $17.94 on Friday. Northland Power has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $28.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54.
