Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $17.94 on Friday. Northland Power has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $28.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

