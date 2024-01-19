Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. Northern Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $80.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.68. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $99.87.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

