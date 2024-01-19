Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down to $3.47

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.47, but opened at $3.38. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 3,091,968 shares trading hands.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 28,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,156 shares during the period. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

