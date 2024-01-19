Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 720 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

SYK opened at $314.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $248.80 and a twelve month high of $317.82. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

