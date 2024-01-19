Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,250 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 30.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $137.44 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.18.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

