Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,580 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $74.44 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,633 shares of company stock valued at $11,572,924 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

