Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $202.90 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.93 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.55.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

