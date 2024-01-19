Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $23 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 108.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,611 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Copart worth $23,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

