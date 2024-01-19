Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.61 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 607,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,595 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

