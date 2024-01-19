Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.30 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $525.28 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $568.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.15.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

