Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 111 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after acquiring an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,960,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK stock opened at $492.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.22. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $494.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

