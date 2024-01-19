Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. The company had revenue of $296.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

