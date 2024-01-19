Nilsine Partners LLC Raises Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.