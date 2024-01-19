Nilsine Partners LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $283.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.26 and a fifty-two week high of $290.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

