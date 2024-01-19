Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

