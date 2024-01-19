Nilsine Partners LLC Has $983,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

