Nilsine Partners LLC Has $963,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

