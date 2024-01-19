Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,292. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.15.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $241.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

