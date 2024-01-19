Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $93.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average is $81.56.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.4197 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.