Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 2,265 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $8,639,000. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.23.

PayPal Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

