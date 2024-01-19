Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.32

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2977168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

KIND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.23 million. Analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

